CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CB Financial Services from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of CBFV opened at $24.93 on Thursday. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $132.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $679,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 14.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

