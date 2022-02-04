CENAQ Energy Corp’s (NASDAQ:CENQU) Lock-Up Period Will End on February 9th

CENAQ Energy’s (NASDAQ:CENQU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, February 9th. CENAQ Energy had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

CENQU opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.20. CENAQ Energy has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the third quarter worth about $14,924,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the third quarter worth about $14,156,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the third quarter worth about $10,724,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the third quarter worth about $7,392,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the third quarter worth about $6,111,000.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for CENAQ Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENAQ Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.