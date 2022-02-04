Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 433 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.29 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total transaction of $141,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $249,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,264. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

