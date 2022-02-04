Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.19. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 54.96%. The business had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $159,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $60,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

