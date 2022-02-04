Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Up 4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) shares shot up 4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 3,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 223,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Specifically, insider David J. Grainger bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $248,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rubertis Francesco De purchased 60,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $761,036.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 265,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,138.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

