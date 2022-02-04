Central Garden & Pet to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

CENT stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $62.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 147.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 280,923 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 47.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 165,530 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $7,746,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 47.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 191,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 61,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

