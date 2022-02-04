Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Up 34.5% in January

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $23.83.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 34.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,002,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the period. 45.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

