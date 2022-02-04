CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CESDF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut CES Energy Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CESDF opened at $1.95 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

