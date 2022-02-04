CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 53,635 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFIV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,218,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 144,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

