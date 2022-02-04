CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $72.43, with a volume of 18257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.58.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CF Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

