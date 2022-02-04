CGI’s (GIB.A) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$130.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a sell rating and a C$109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$128.30.

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$109.48 on Thursday. CGI has a 12 month low of C$93.88 and a 12 month high of C$116.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$108.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$110.94.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

