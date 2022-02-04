Chainswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (ASAP)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0613 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainswap has traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar. Chainswap has a market cap of $1.11 million and $18,728.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00042215 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00111235 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap (CRYPTO:ASAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,104,357 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

