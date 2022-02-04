Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.18. 13,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -128.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Change Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,710 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of Change Healthcare worth $70,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHNG shares. TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upgraded Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

