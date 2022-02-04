Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.
Shares of Change Healthcare stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.18. 13,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -128.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $23.92.
In related news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have weighed in on CHNG shares. TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upgraded Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.
Read More: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.