Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Issues Earnings Results

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.
Shares of CHNG traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $19.76. 3,452,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $23.92.
In related news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.
