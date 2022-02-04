Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Issues Earnings Results

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of CHNG traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $19.76. 3,452,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Change Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,051,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,710 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Change Healthcare worth $70,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

