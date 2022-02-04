ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $880,969.37 and $14,634.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,588.35 or 0.99249118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00077644 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00021477 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00026511 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $183.27 or 0.00471380 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

