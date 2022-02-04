Chi Gastoken (CHI) Trading Down 34.9% Over Last Week

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 25.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. Chi Gastoken has a total market cap of $112,074.46 and $64,558.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chi Gastoken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chi Gastoken has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Profile

Chi Gastoken (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chi Gastoken

