Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Upgraded to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$4.75.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHR. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cormark reissued a buy rating and set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$5.40 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.36.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$3.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$687.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.90. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$3.18 and a one year high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$251.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.