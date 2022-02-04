Chubb (NYSE:CB) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $207.62 and last traded at $206.08, with a volume of 16463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.87.

The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS.

Get Chubb alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.19.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 343,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,362,000 after acquiring an additional 123,725 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb Company Profile (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.