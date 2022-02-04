Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,530 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth $7,372,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 504,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCVI opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

