CIBC Lowers Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$68.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$125.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LSPD. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS to a buy rating and set a C$102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a C$128.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$106.24.

TSE LSPD opened at C$39.12 on Monday. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of C$33.19 and a 1 year high of C$165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion and a PE ratio of -20.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$94.72.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

