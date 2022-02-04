Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cielo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cielo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of CIOXY stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.38. Cielo has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.91.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.0112 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cielo’s payout ratio is presently 57.15%.

About Cielo

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

