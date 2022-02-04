Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cigna (NYSE:CI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Cigna updated its FY22 guidance to at least $22.40 EPS.
NYSE CI opened at $217.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.73. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.
Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.52.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
