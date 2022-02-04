CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.71

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.71 and traded as low as $7.51. CIM Commercial Trust shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 10,006 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $181.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.54.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. Analysts forecast that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is -19.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc bought 180,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 51.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the third quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

