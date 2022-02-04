Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $77.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cimpress’ second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.7% but revenues lagged the same by 0.3%. The company is poised to benefit from strength across its BuildASign and Printi businesses, investment in brands and innovation and the partnership with Wix in the quarters ahead. Solid product offerings and synergistic gains from acquired assets are likely to be beneficial. Depositphotos and its subsidiary were acquired in October 2021 and are expected to boost Cimpress’ DIY product offerings. Strong growth in number of VistaCreate monthly active users also bode well. Pandemic-related uncertainties, supply-chain constraints and inflation in raw material costs are concerning. International business operations have exposed it to multiple risks. In the past three months, its share has underperformed the industry.”

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

CMPR opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $122.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.04.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cimpress will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after buying an additional 30,818 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,526,000 after buying an additional 60,624 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 0.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,091,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,763,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,844,000 after buying an additional 50,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cimpress by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,974,000 after purchasing an additional 234,931 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

