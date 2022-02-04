CIP Merchant Capital (LON:CIP) Stock Price Up 2.8%

CIP Merchant Capital Limited (LON:CIP)’s share price rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.50 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 59.75 ($0.80). Approximately 23,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 54,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.10 ($0.78).

The firm has a market capitalization of £30.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.83.

About CIP Merchant Capital (LON:CIP)

CIP Merchant Capital Limited specializes in growth capital and intends to invest in listed equity and other financial products and instruments. It focuses on investing in oil and gas, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and real estate sectors. It seeks investments in concentrated portfolio of significant holdings in approximately 5 to 10 publically traded companies, with a focus on UK markets.

