Cirrus Logic, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Colliers Securities lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cirrus Logic in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $4.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.70. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $95.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $1,188,684.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,603 shares of company stock worth $2,803,990. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

