Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Trading Up 3.2%

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) was up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.77 and last traded at $85.62. Approximately 19,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 444,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.01.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,603 shares of company stock worth $2,803,990 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth about $90,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

