Citigroup Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,911 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 322,601 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth $20,952,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,997,000 after purchasing an additional 983,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,541.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 953,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,308,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,965,000 after purchasing an additional 670,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.92.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.