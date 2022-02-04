Citigroup Inc. Sells 41,937 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,937 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of PROS worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 70.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 30.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 85,220 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 9.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,167,000 after buying an additional 49,413 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $28,884.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $129,989.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,223 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

PRO opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

