Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) traded up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.69 and last traded at $44.69. 178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clarkson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17.

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors.

