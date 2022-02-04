Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 626,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of CLH opened at $91.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.66. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.49.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 540.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 46,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 106,564 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 275,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 79,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.