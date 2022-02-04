Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 626,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of CLH opened at $91.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.66. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.49.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 540.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 46,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 106,564 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 275,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 79,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

