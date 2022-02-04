Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Buys $351,426.90 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 14,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $351,426.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 185,323 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $4,542,266.73.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $3,514,329.20.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $23.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Clear Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth $82,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 181.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 688.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

