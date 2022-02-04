Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 189 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 530,891 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 331.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $93.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.86. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.97 and a twelve month high of $105.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.44%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

