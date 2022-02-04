Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 751 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 189.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

STAG opened at $42.58 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.87%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

