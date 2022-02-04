Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Enbridge by 32.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,959,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,123,000 after buying an additional 1,459,796 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.5% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,065,000 after acquiring an additional 237,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

Enbridge stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

