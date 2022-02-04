Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 242,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after buying an additional 36,978 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after buying an additional 307,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBA. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average of $63.47.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.36%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

