Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 814.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 48.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 7.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 139.9% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 225.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 50,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,814,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.33.

ALGN opened at $503.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.09 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $640.52.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.