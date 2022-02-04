Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 1,310.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 43.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 17.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 146.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Endava by 6.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endava alerts:

DAVA stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAVA. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endava from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.13.

Endava Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.