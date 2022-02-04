Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 371 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.95.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

