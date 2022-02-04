Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $903,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $10.05 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $12.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

