CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Issues Earnings Results

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS.

CCMP opened at $182.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.45. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.31%.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMC Materials stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of CMC Materials worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.63.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.