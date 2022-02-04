CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $182.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.70 and a beta of 1.20. CMC Materials has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.63.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMC Materials stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of CMC Materials worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

