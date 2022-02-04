CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.00.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 43.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 79,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $241.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.77 and a 200-day moving average of $214.10. The firm has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group has a 1-year low of $179.69 and a 1-year high of $242.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

