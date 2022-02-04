Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given a $64.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has been given a $64.00 price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

NYSE KO traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 777,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,366,260. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $263.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average of $56.61.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 276,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after buying an additional 31,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

