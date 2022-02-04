Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

CDXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -77.71 and a beta of 1.71. Codexis has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,807,100. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $15,461,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $4,704,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Codexis by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,227,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $2,360,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $50,167,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

