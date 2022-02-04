Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 24,713.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $46,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $86.06 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $92.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average of $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

