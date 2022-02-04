Coldstack Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001848 BTC on major exchanges. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $270,501.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00049904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.64 or 0.07201317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00053655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,268.84 or 0.99840779 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00052142 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.