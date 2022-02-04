Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,471,000 after acquiring an additional 246,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,381,000 after buying an additional 657,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,240,000 after buying an additional 389,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,685,000 after buying an additional 308,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

