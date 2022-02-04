Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,599 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,583,000 after buying an additional 1,529,100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $1,264,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $82.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

