Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $191.60

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$191.60 and last traded at C$191.17, with a volume of 13389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$187.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIGI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Colliers International Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$184.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a PE ratio of -15.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$180.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$171.71.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

